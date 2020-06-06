Three Madras High Court Judges Test Positive For Coronavirus

Amidst the number of galloping cases in the Karnataka capital Chennai, many front line workers to top police officials were tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two months during their time of duty. The virus did not spare even the judges of the Madras High Court, where three judges have been tested positive for Coronavirus. Few court staff has also tested positive apart from few judges where it all probably started.

The Administrative Committee, comprising of the top seven judges of the Madras high court convened an urgent meeting on Friday and decided to restrict the hearings and court proceedings with limited benches strictly through video conferencing from their residences to avoid further infection of the disease.

Courts resume physical hearing

From June 1, the court had resumed full-fledged usual functioning and had asked all 33 benches to be in court halls and chambers to conduct proceedings after the summer vacation bench where only a few benches operated. Though, entry of lawyers was not allowed.

However, now the court has decided that only 2 division benches and 4 single judges will take up urgent matters through video conferencing from their residences from the principal seat in Chennai while one division bench and three judges will hear up the matter from the Madurai bench of Madras high court.

The current roaster which is been created for the honorable judges of the Madras high court will be followed until the next decision of the administrative committee otherwise till June 30, 2020 in this regard.

The results of a few are still awaited.

