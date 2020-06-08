'Quarantine Facility For 15 Lakh People Available, 30 Testing Labs Functioning': UP Dy CM 

Speaking about the state's efforts to handle the Coronavirus crisis, UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma on Sunday said an arrangement for quarantine facility for 15 lakh people have been made. Moreover, to further fight the pandemic, over one lakh COVID-19 beds have been added.

30 testing labs functioning in UP

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said "The state government has arranged over one lakh COVID-19 beds. Beds on Level one have oxygen, on Level-2 there are both ventilators and oxygen, while Level-3 has oxygen, ventilator and ICU. Till now the Uttar Pradesh government has arranged a quarantine facility for 15 lakh people."

He stated that at present, there are 30 testing labs functioning in the state. The Deputy Chief Minister said that the State is following guidelines issued by the Centre on re-opening of public spaces.

"Uttar Pradesh is following the same guidelines as stated by the Central government. If someone is coming to a temple, then they will have to leave their footwear in their car and will not be allowed to touch the idol. In addition to this, songs will be played but there will be no gathering and sweets will not be distributed with hands," he said.

"In masjid, people are advised to avoid hugging each other and shaking hands. So wearing masks, thermal scanning is common thing that people are supposed to follow in public places. Children and aged people are advised to not venture into restaurants," he added.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: India records highest single-day spike; 1,19,292 recovered

CM Yogi inspects hospitals in Gorakhpur, Basti

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth visited Gorakhpur and Basti districts on Sunday and inspected the emergency wards of government hospitals, according to a statement issued by the CMO. In Gorakhpur, Adityanath inspected the emergency ward of the district hospital, and also visited the duty room and wards, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

READ | Amit Shah says 'not a political rally, but Jan Samwad', kicks off Bihar's 'virtual' rally

In Basti, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the officials and public representatives at the Police Line auditorium, and also inspected the emergency ward of the district hospital.

READ | Raut taunts Sonu Sood for meeting CM Uddhav after accusing him of 'making govt look bad'

Uttar Pradesh reported 433 more cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths on Sunday. According to Uttar Pradesh's Health Department, 433 more COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were reported in the state. The total number of cases in the state now is at 10,536, including 6,185 discharged, 4,076 active cases and the death toll is at 275, as per the Health Department.

READ | Amit Shah slams politics over migrants, asks Tejashwi to clarify his whereabouts then

(With agency inputs)