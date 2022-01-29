Covid Patient Killed After Fire Breaks Out In Bengal Hospital

An elderly COVID-19 patient was killed after fire broke out at the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal on Saturday morning, officials said.

The deceased, Sandhya Mondal (60), was admitted to a Covid ward of the hospital, where the blaze erupted around 4 am, they said.

Other patients in the ward were safe as they were moved to another wing in time, hospital sources said.

Hospital authorities doused the blaze before fire brigade personnel arrived, the sources said.

A five-member team has been constituted to investigate the cause of the fire, Hospital Superintendent Tapas Kumar Ghosh said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)