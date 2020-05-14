Covid Positive Man Dies In A Train From Mumbai To Ayodhya; Family Members Quarantined

A Coronavirus positive patient died in a train while returning to Ayodhya from Mumbai, as per sources, who added that the man who was 46-years old died near Unnao. The test result of the deceased arrived after his last rites. The local authorities said that his family members have been put to quarantine. The man is believed to have died in a Shramik train.

Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 3,758 COVID-19 cases. Out of the total 83 fatalities, the maximum 24 deaths have been reported from Agra, followed by 14 from Meerut, seven from Moradabad, six from Kanpur Nagar, four each from Firozabad and Mathura, three from Aligarh, two each from Ghaziabad, Jhansi and Gautam Buddh Nagar, and one each from Hapur, Lalitpur, Allahabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Bijnore, Kanpur Dehat, Amroha, Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Varanasi and Shravasti, as per the Ministry of Health. Of the total 3,758 cases, 1,965 were treated and discharged while 1,707 are under treatment, the release said.

Earlier, Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said the testing capacity has been increased in Uttar Pradesh and as many as 5,405 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the state since Tuesday evening. "We are emphasizing on surveillance and 2.96 crore people have been surveyed by 71,914 teams in UP. Those having symptoms have been given required treatment," he added.

