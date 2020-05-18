CS Rajiv Gauba Seeks Cooperation Of States To Run More Shramik Special Trains For Migrants

In order to facilitate the movement of migrant workers during the fourth phase of Lockdown, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Sunday requested state officials to cooperate in running more Shramik Special trains. Gauba said this at a video conference meeting with chief secretaries and DGPs of all states and union territories.

Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman of Railway Board, who was also present at the virtual meeting, assured that more number of special trains can be started if the States provide quick clearances, an official statement said.

DMs & SPs responsible for migrants safety:CS

The cabinet secretary further requested the state governments to make District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police responsible for the safety and well being of migrant labourers.

"State government are requested to make District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendent of Police (SPs) responsible for the safety and well being of migrant labour. Those found walking to be escorted to camps and their movement will be facilitated by Sharmik special trains," the official statement said.

MHA allows inter-state movement

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed the inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses with mutual consent of the State/UT involved or as decided by States and Union Territories except in containment zones, according to the lockdown guidelines.

MHA said that Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the movement of persons shall continue, as announced earlier. It has also issued special directions to ensure the movement of persons and goods in certain cases. All States/UTs shall allow inter-state movement of medical professionals, and paramedical staff, sanitation personnel and ambulance without any restrictions, the ministry added.

"The guidelines of the ministry also directed that all States/UTs shall allow inter-state movement of all types of goods/cargo including empty trucks. No State/UT shall stop the movement of any types of goods/cargo for cross land-border trade", the orders said.

COVID-19 in India

India's COVID-19 count reached 90,927. Of these 34108 have been cured and 2872 have died. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday issued the order to continue coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown measures till May 31. Meanwhile, PM Modi announced a financial package worth Rs.20 lakh crore- i.e 10% of the country's GDP.

