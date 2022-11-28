Last Updated:

Cyclist Killed After Collision With 'VIP Number Plate' BMW Car In Delhi's Vasant Kunj

A 50-year-old man died on Sunday after a BMW car allegedly rammed into his sports bicycle on the Mahipalpur flyover in southwest Delhi, as per police reports.

Written By
Astha Singh

Image: RepublicWorld


In an unfortunate incident that has come to the fore from New Delhi, a cyclist was killed on Sunday after a collision with a BMW car on the Mahipalpur flyover. 

Luxury car mows down cyclist in New Delhi

The incident took place on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway in the Vasant Kunj area where a 50-year-old man identified as Shubendu Chaterjee riding his sports bicycle was mowed down by the BMW. The cyclist was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

As per the preliminary inquiry, the Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C informed that the tyre of the luxury car got burst and the glass windows shattered due to which the driver could not control the vehicle. When the police arrived on the spot, the car and the sports bicycle were found parked in an accidental condition on one corner of the road. The car had a VIP registration number and the driver has been arrested.

READ | 48 vehicles damaged in major accident on Pune-Bengaluru Highway after truck loses control

 A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and the offending vehicle has been seized, police said. 

 

READ | 20 people from same family killed in road accident in Pakistan's Sindh province
READ | Over 40 vehicles damaged in major accident on Pune-Bengaluru highway; at least six injured
READ | 3 killed in road accident in UP's Ghazipur
READ | Chhattisgarh: Policeman, wife killed in car accident in Raipur district
First Published:
COMMENT