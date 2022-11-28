Cyclist Killed After Collision With 'VIP Number Plate' BMW Car In Delhi's Vasant Kunj

In an unfortunate incident that has come to the fore from New Delhi, a cyclist was killed on Sunday after a collision with a BMW car on the Mahipalpur flyover.

Luxury car mows down cyclist in New Delhi

The incident took place on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway in the Vasant Kunj area where a 50-year-old man identified as Shubendu Chaterjee riding his sports bicycle was mowed down by the BMW. The cyclist was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

As per the preliminary inquiry, the Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C informed that the tyre of the luxury car got burst and the glass windows shattered due to which the driver could not control the vehicle. When the police arrived on the spot, the car and the sports bicycle were found parked in an accidental condition on one corner of the road. The car had a VIP registration number and the driver has been arrested.

A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and the offending vehicle has been seized, police said.