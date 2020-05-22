Last Updated:

 PM Modi Lands In Kolkata; Boards Chopper With CM Mamata Banerjee For Amphan Survey; Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday landed at Kolkata Airport where he was received by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and state Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

Jay Pandya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday landed at Kolkata Airport where he was received by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and state Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. All the three leaders boarded a chopper to conduct an aerial survey of Basirhat and neighbouring areas which are affected due to Cyclone Amphan.

The Following Ministers hailing from West Bengal and Odisha are accompanying PM Modi
1. Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas
2. Babul Supriyo, MoS
3. Pratap Chandra Sarangi, MoS
4. Debashree Chaudhuree, MoS

Shortly before he landed, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee confirmed that 80 people had died from Cyclone Amphan in the state, with 60% of the population impacted and 6 lakh people having been evacuated before it made landfall.

After his West Bengal survey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Odisha which was also hit by the Super Cyclone.

'Efforts are on to ensure normalcy'

In a series of tweets on Thursday, PM Modi said no stone will be left unturned in helping those affected by Cyclone Amphan. "Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan," the Prime Minister tweeted. National Disaster Response Force teams are working in the cyclone-affected parts, he pointed out.

"Top officials are closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government. No stone will be left unturned in helping the affected," he said.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm has weakened and moved to Bangladesh, the IMD said. This is the Prime Minister's first visit outside the national capital after coronavirus lockdown was imposed on the midnight of March 24. His last tour was to Prayagraj and Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh on February 29.

First Published:
