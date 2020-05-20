Cyclone Amphan's Landfall Imminent, May Maintain Intensity Till May 21 Then Slow Down

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday announced that Cyclone Amphan was likely make landfall very soon as it is moving northeastwards adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal. The NDMA stated that after hitting the land, it is likely to continue moving northeastwards towards Bangladesh and weaken gradually by May 21. The NDMA added that in India, the cyclone will maintain its intensity till the morning of May 21 passing through the coastal areas of West Bengal near Bangladesh triggering heavy rainfall. It will then settle into a deep depression above Bangladesh.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) cyclone Amphan will cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans on afternoon of May 20.

Cyclone #Amphan to move north-northeastwards and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Digha & Hatiya close to Sunderbans during afternoon to evening today with a wind speed of 155-165kmph gusting to 185 kmph: IMD pic.twitter.com/3hhvXTNjq3 — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

At least three lakh people have been evacuated from the coastal areas of West Bengal, ahead of the extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Amphan', and all steps have been taken to deal with any eventuality arising out of it, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday.

NDRF chief SN Pradhan in a media briefing on Tuesday said that a total of 41 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in West Bengal and Odisha to deal with any emergency situation arising out of Cyclone Amphan.

