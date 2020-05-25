'We'll Come Through This': Usha Uthup Narrates Cyclone Amphan's Devastation; Adds Appeals

Singer Usha Uthup on Monday spoke to Republic TV's Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy about the devastating after-effects of Cyclone Amphan which has left at least 86 people dead and thousands of people homeless. Recalling her experience, she said, "It was complete devastation that you cannot imagine and it was at least 50 times worst than what people saw on television. It is a terrible mess out here in the state."

'Everything is bad. It is horrible'

Usha Uthup said, "Not having power, not having electricity is something which is very very difficult for people to understand. It is difficult to pinpoint one area which is bad. Everything is bad. It is horrible. So what can we do except to stand by our Chief Minister and ask India to stand by us because there are so many people who are suffering. Besides this, Coronavirus is also a massive threat and people are at high risk of getting infected at the relief camps."

"Everybody should do something for these people who are affected. It is such a helpless situation. But we will come through this. The spirit of Bengal and the spirit of India is something unbelievable and this is the time to stand by each other. This is the time we will have to show our solidarity and do something," the veteran singer added.

READ | Cyclone Amphan: UN chief commends India, Bangladesh for life-saving work

READ | Cyclone Amphan: Owaisi slams Centre over 'insufficient' relief aid for West Bengal, Odisha

She said that people of Bengal are taking initiatives to rebuild the state and despite the threat of coronavirus looming, people can start helping others from their own home. She also appealed that the politics and the blame game going around must go and there has to be "absolutely no politics."

READ | Protests continue in cyclone Amphan-hit Kolkata amid water, power crisis

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had been defiant about West Bengal rebuilding after what is estimated to have been one of the worst cyclones of its kind in two centuries, stating that 60% of the population had been affected. Donations to the Chief Minister's relief fund can be made here, and Usha Uthap joined Republic in appealing for assistance.

READ | 'Over 44 Lakh People Affected': Odisha govt releases Cyclone Amphan damage assessment