After Trail Of Destruction, Cyclone Amphan Weakens Into A Deep Depression Over Bangladesh

After wreaking havoc in West Bengal and Odisha, Cyclone Amphan crossed the West Bengal coast on Thursday evening. The cyclonic storm has gradually weakened into a deep depression over Bangladesh and its neighbourhood, informed the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Cyclone Amphan is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a depression during the next three hours and into a well-marked low-pressure area during the following 12 hours, IMD informed.

According to the prediction by the IMD, states such as Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with heavy to extremely heavy falls at isolated places today.

PM to visit Cyclone-hit areas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning emplaned in Delhi to travel to West Bengal and Odisha to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Amphan wreaking havoc in the two states. PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at Kolkata airport at 10:45 am from where he will fly in a helicopter to conduct an aerial survey. Sources add that PM Modi will be accompanied by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

80 people dead & destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan

Cyclone Amphan has left 80 people dead and thousands homeless in West Bengal. The super cyclone reported winds up to 190 kmph after making landfall at the Digha coast of West Bengal at 2.30 pm on Wednesday, hitting Kolkata a few hours later. There were widespread power cuts in large parts of Kolkata, North 24 Paraganas and South Paraganas. Mobile and internet services were also down in parts as the cyclone had damaged several communication towers. Streets and homes in low lying areas of Kolkata were swamped with rainwater. Portions of several dilapidated buildings came crashing down in Kolkata and other parts of the state. Embankments in Sundarban delta - a UNESCO site - were also breached as the surge whipped up by the cyclone inundated several kilometres of the island. More than six lakh people were evacuated to safety by the state government.

