Cyclone Biparjoy On The Way, Gujarat Allows People To Make Calls Through Any Network

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau Port in Gujarat's Kutch on June 15 and the state is bracing for damage predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The state and the central governments have taken a wide range of safety measures and deployed teams of NDRF, Army and Navy for the rescue and relief operations. Apart from making safety arrangements, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi said the government has ensured uninterrupted communication amid the storm. Sanghvi said that residents of the affected areas will be able to use any telecom operator's network till June 17 if their subscribed services are down.

IMD has predicted damage in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi, Junagarh and Rajkot on June 15.

Cyclone Biparjoy will cross the Saurashtra-Kutch regions as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 km per hour gusting to 150 km per hour.

More than 30,000 people have been evacuated from coastal areas and shifted to temporary shelters.

All telecom networks open

The Gujarat Home Minister notified via a tweet that all telecom networks are open til June 17 for all residents if their subscribed services are damaged due to the cyclone. He even issued directions on how to switch networks to utilise other available services. "In case your subscribed Telecom services are down, you can now utilize any Telecom operator's network. Simply go to Settings > SIM card > Mobile networks > choose the network manually, till 17.06.23, 11:59 PM," Sanghvi tweeted.

The IMD has predicted the uprooting of power and communication poles, disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems and damage of roads, houses and anchored boats near the coastal regions. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, in a tweet, said, "The system is taking care of everything, including maintaining the supply of water and electricity in case of Cyclone Biparjoy, quick restoration in case of supply interruption and necessary facilities for the people in shelter homes."