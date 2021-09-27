Cyclone Gulab Impact: Telangana CM KCR Announces Holiday On September 28

Cyclone Gulab crossed the Bay of Bengal coast near Kalingapatnam, impacting various districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with heavy rainfall. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, on Monday, reviewed the situation in the state created by the heavy rains across the state due to cyclone Gulab.

As IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state for the next two days, Chief Minister KCR announced that all government offices, including schools, colleges and educational institutions in the state, would remain closed on Tuesday.

Revenue, Police, Fire Services to continue functioning: Chief Secretary

While passing the aforementioned order, Chief Secretary maintained that the emergency departments like Revenue, Police, Fire Services, Municipal, Panchayati Raj, Irrigation, Roads and Buildings should be on emergency duty to ensure that no property or lives are lost due to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan also made a telephonic call to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and enquired about the rain situation in the state. Concerned about the incessant and heavy rains, the Governor enquired about the preparedness of the administrative body and relief machinery.

NDRF teams deployed

The Chief Secretary explained to the Governor that NDRF teams were kept ready in all the districts along with control rooms being set up. He informed the Governor that the rescue and relief teams have been kept on high alert to quickly respond to any situation.

Governor suggested to the Chief Secretary that the entire administrative machinery be kept on high alert. The Chief Secretary assured the Governor that all the required administrative machinery was kept on high alert to meet any exigency.

Image Credits - PTI