Cyclone Jawad: 3 Andhra Districts On High Alert; 266 Teams Deployed In Coastal Odisha

In the wake of Cyclone Jawad, several measures are being taken in three coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh which are likely to be majorly affected. Other districts too have been put on alert.

The three coastal districts include Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam. Cyclone Jawad is expected to make landfall between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

The district administrations have put forth the following objectives:

Ensuring no loss of life

Restoration works to begin immediately after rains subside

Sufficient amount of relief material kept as backup

Ensure quality is maintained in relief camps

Food/sanitation quality be maintained

2 helicopters kept on standby

District police teams kept on alerted

Authorities On Alert:

Gram volunteers have been activated

Village secretaries will function on high alert

District collectorates will be functioning through the night

Rs 1 cr has been released

Power back up ensured in all hospitals

No.of Emergency Operation Centers:

Mandal level: 28

Multipurpose cyclone centres: 55

Fish Landing centres: 5

Tourist location centres: 4

Deployment of search and rescue teams (Total):

NDRF: 11 teams

SDRF:5 teams

Coast Guard teams: 6 teams

Marine Police: 10 teams

Relief Camps:

Total 197 (School, Community halls)

Srikakulam: 79

Vizianagaram: 54

Visakhapatnam: 64

Evacuation Of Families:

Total: 54,008

Srikakulam: 15,755

Vizianagaram: 1,700

Visakhapatnam: 36,553

Odisha prepares for Cyclone Jawad; 266 teams deployed in coastal areas

The Odisha government issued guidelines to prevent the harmful consequences of Cyclone Jawad on Thursday evening as the low-pressure region over the southeast Bay of Bengal continued to grow. In light of the looming cyclonic situation, the Odisha government plans to deploy 266 teams in coastal areas, including the NDRF, State Fire Services, and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), according to Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

Jena said, informing on the preparedness for the cyclonic storm, Jawad: "The state government is properly equipped to deal with the crisis that has arisen. In preparation for an impending cyclonic storm. Fourteen coastal districts have been placed on high alert and ordered to take all required precautions."

Umashankar Das, a scientist at the IMD, recommended people to stay indoors, ANI reported. From the afternoon of December 4, wind speeds in coastal locations would be approximately 60-80 kph, according to Das. In hilly places, landslides are a possibility, he added.

ECoR to cancel 95 trains

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone has decided to cancel up to 95 trains. It also claimed in a tweet that, according to the Met Department's forecast, Cyclone Jawad could impact Odisha on the 3rd or 4th of December. Ninety-five trains originating from various destinations and transiting through ECoR, as well as trains originating from ECoR, have been cancelled to ensure passenger safety.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with key authorities on Jawad on Thursday to examine the situation. According to his office, Prime Minister Modi has directed officials to take all reasonable steps to ensure that people are safely evacuated and that all essential services, such as power, telecommunications, health, and drinking water, are maintained and restored as soon as possible in the event of a disruption.