Cyclone Jawad: 3 Andhra Districts On High Alert; 266 Teams Deployed In Coastal Odisha

Quick links:
Image: PTI
In the wake of Cyclone Jawad, several measures are being taken in three coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh which are likely to be majorly affected. Other districts too have been put on alert.
The three coastal districts include Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam. Cyclone Jawad is expected to make landfall between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
The Odisha government issued guidelines to prevent the harmful consequences of Cyclone Jawad on Thursday evening as the low-pressure region over the southeast Bay of Bengal continued to grow. In light of the looming cyclonic situation, the Odisha government plans to deploy 266 teams in coastal areas, including the NDRF, State Fire Services, and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), according to Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).
Jena said, informing on the preparedness for the cyclonic storm, Jawad: "The state government is properly equipped to deal with the crisis that has arisen. In preparation for an impending cyclonic storm. Fourteen coastal districts have been placed on high alert and ordered to take all required precautions."
Umashankar Das, a scientist at the IMD, recommended people to stay indoors, ANI reported. From the afternoon of December 4, wind speeds in coastal locations would be approximately 60-80 kph, according to Das. In hilly places, landslides are a possibility, he added.
The East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone has decided to cancel up to 95 trains. It also claimed in a tweet that, according to the Met Department's forecast, Cyclone Jawad could impact Odisha on the 3rd or 4th of December. Ninety-five trains originating from various destinations and transiting through ECoR, as well as trains originating from ECoR, have been cancelled to ensure passenger safety.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with key authorities on Jawad on Thursday to examine the situation. According to his office, Prime Minister Modi has directed officials to take all reasonable steps to ensure that people are safely evacuated and that all essential services, such as power, telecommunications, health, and drinking water, are maintained and restored as soon as possible in the event of a disruption.