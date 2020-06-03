Cyclone Nisarga Approaching, Stunning Timelapse Captures Bird's-eye Of Cloudy Mumbai Dawn

The 7:10am bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday morning states that the severe cyclone storm Nisarga lay centred at 6.30 AM over east-central Arabian sea. It is currently 155 km south-southwest of Alibaug, 200 km south-southwest of Mumbai, 425 km south-southwest of Surat in Gujarat. The intensity near the Centre as per IMD is 85-95 kmph gusting to 105 kmph.

Here is the full bulletin:

As per Skymet Weather's Founder and MD Jatin Singh, at about 8:15 am, Cyclone Nisarga had moved to within 150 km of Mumbai.

Cyclone Nisarga 150 km southwest of Mumbai, edging on a 'severe cyclonic storm'. Rainfall likely in the city at 10 am: Jatin Singh, Founder & MD, Skymet Weather; Catch non-stop #LIVE updates on #CycloneNisarga from @SkymetWeather here - https://t.co/qOBZ15NnB2 pic.twitter.com/94GI2nVNDx — Republic (@republic) June 3, 2020

NDRF teams deployed

As Mumbai and south Gujarat is already on Red Alert, NDRF teams have been deployed. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan on Wednesday morning said that evacuation process is on and people have been evacuated from Sathipads, Daneida, Manglawada villages near Dahanh coastal areas of Maharashtra. Till Wednesday morning, 8 NDRF teams have been deployed Mumbai, 5 teams in Raigad, 2 teams in Palghar, 2 teams in Thane, 2 teams in Ratnagiri and 1 is Sindhudurg. The Indian Air Force is also ready to provide required assistance in combating the cyclone. On Tuesday, one IAF IL-76 aircraft landed at Surat with 5 NDRF teams. Another IL-76 airlifted 5 NDRF teams from Vijayawada for Mumbai. 1500 citizens have been evacuated to safe shelters in the Alibag and Raigad areas.

Statement by Mumbai Airport

Meanwhile, releasing a statement, GVK MIAL managing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said that in the wake of Cyclone Nisarga, it will be operating a total of 19 flights which include 11 departures and 8 arrivals on June 3. The flights will be operated by 5 airlines which include Air Asia India, Air India, IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet. It said that there could be changes to the schedule and requested the passengers to check the schedule with their respective airline before leaving for the airport.

When is Cyclone Nisarga expected to make landfall?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the severe cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' is likely to make landfall in Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district, Mumbai and its metropolitan areas on June 3. Nisarga is expected to have a wind speed of 105-115 kmph, gusting to 125 kilometre per hour on June 3. According to the IMD, it again will weaken into a cyclonic storm with wind speed of 60-70, gusting to 80 kilometre per hour on June 4.

How it got its name?

The name 'Nisarga' has been given by Bangladesh. In its twenty-seventh Session held in 2000, the World Meteorological Organisation and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific had agreed to assign names to the tropical cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Thailand were part of the panel. Later in 2018 Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Yemen were added to the list. There are a total of six Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres and Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres that names cyclones, including the India Meteorological Department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has been mandated to name cyclones that develop over the North Indian ocean, including Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. As suggested by the 13 countries, IMD released a list of cyclone names in April, 2020. The names like Arnab, Nisarga, Aag, Vyom, Azar, Prabhanjan, Tej, Gati, Lulu among 160 other names were listed.