'Cyclone Nisarga Will Be Maximum Over Mumbai; 110 Kmph Winds,' Says IMD Chief; NDRF Ready

Tropical storm 'Nisarga', which is headed towards the West coast at Maharashtra and Gujarat, is likely to intensify into a cyclone in the next 12 hours and is expected to make landfall close to Mumbai on Wednesday. IMD chief M Mohapatra speaking to Republic TV about Nisarga said that currently it is a deep depression and it will intensify and become a "severe cyclone storm" by Wednesday with a wind speed of 110-120 km/h when it will be crossing the coast of Maharashtra.

'Maximum impact Mumbai, Thane and Raigad'

He said, "Its impact will be maximum over Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts and might impact adjoining districts like Palghar, Ratnagiri and a few districts of Gujarat. On its influence also, we are expecting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. So today we can have heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Konkan and tomorrow some places can have extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cms in 24 hours. In addition, we are expecting tidal waves of about one to two metres high above the astronomical tides."

The IMD chief said that it can damage standing crops because of saline water and heavy rainfall, hoardings in the cities, trees etc. "We have advised fishermen not to venture into the seas for the next few days. People should be indoors and in safe places and they should not believe in rumours and trust the information provided by the Central and state governments."

'26 teams deployed in Maharashtra & Gujarat'

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan joining the broadcast along with IMD Chief said that in disaster management terms, it is a "negotiable" cyclone and expected it to cause zero casualties in terms of life. He said that the force is ready because of the prior information provided by the IMD four days back and informed that multiple high-level meetings have also taken place to keep a track of the cyclone.

READ | Maharashtra: NDRF deploys 9 teams as Cyclone Nisarga looms over Arabian Sea

"10 teams are in Maharashtra with 6 teams on standby if required, 11 in Gujarat with 2 teams on standby and as we speak, in the morning, there was a fresh request from Gujarat for another 5 times which are on their way from Punjab, so, all in all, there will be 16 teams in Gujarat at the end of the day which is in total 26 teams between the two states and 8 on standby which is adequate. It is not as dangerous as Cyclone Amphan which we faced a few days back," Pradhan said.

READ | 'Nisarga' to have "negotiable" wind speed but will evacuate people as precaution: NDRF DG

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a high-level review meeting with officials of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), India Meteorological Department (IMD), and Indian Coast Guard on their preparedness for dealing with cyclone Nisarga, which is expected to make landfall on June 3.

READ | Cyclone Nisarga LIVE updates: IMD issues Red Alert in Mumbai & Gujarat; forecast here

Later, Shah also held a video conference meeting with Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Maharashtra Vijay Rupani and Uddhav Thackeray respectively and Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Praful Patel and assured them all central help in view of the impending cyclone. The Home Minister asked them to spell out in details the requirements and resources needed to deal with the situation.

READ | Cyclone Nisarga: Amit Shah chairs meeting with NDMA officials to review preparedness