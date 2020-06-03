Cyclone Nisarga: NDRF Evacuates Residents Along Mumbai Coastline

Ahead of the Cyclone Nisarga which is set to hit the western coast of the country in the Arabian sea, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team had started the evacuation operation from the high-risk areas on Mumbai seashore. The NDRF teams evacuated local residents near the seashore in Mumbai's Versova on Wednesday to safer places through buses, with the help of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Eight units of NDRF and five units of the Indian Navy have been deployed at various locations in the main city and suburban Mumbai. NDRF has one team each in Colaba (Ward A), Worli (G/South), Bandra (H/East), Malad (P/South) and Borivali (R/North), and three teams in Andheri (K/West), as per BMC.

According to BMC, Mumbai Fire Brigade has been directed to stay alert to respond immediately in case of emergencies. A total of 93 lifeguards have been deployed at six beaches as a precautionary measure.

Around 35 schools have been turned into temporary shelters, and citizens are appealed to relocate there to ensure their safety, stated BMC. The local authorities have shifted 390 people to a relief camp set at a school in Alibaug, Raigad district, on account of the impending cyclone.

"A total of 13,541 people have been evacuated to safer places in the district," said Nidhi Chaudhary, Raigad Collector.

Fishermen on the coastline between Harihareshwar and Daman have been asked not to venture into the sea in the wake of the impending cyclone.

"With high wind speed at 100-120 kmph, cyclone Nisarga will be accompanied by heavy rainfall. It should subside by tomorrow morning," said Shubhangi Bhute, Scientist, IMD Mumbai.

The BMC has come up with a list of Do's and Dont's in the wake of Cyclone Nisarga. Taking to Twitter, BMC has asked the Mumbaikars to dial 1916 and press 4 in case of queries regarding the cyclone.

DOs and DONTs for Mumbaikars to take on Cyclone Nisarga.



On Tuesday, IMD Chief M Mohapatra speaking to Republic TV said, "Nisarga's impact will be maximum over Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts and might impact adjoining districts like Palghar, Ratnagiri and a few districts of Gujarat. On its influence also, we are expecting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. So today we can have heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Konkan and tomorrow some places can have extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cms in 24 hours. In addition, we are expecting tidal waves of about one to two metres high above the astronomical tides."

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan said on Republic TV that in disaster management terms, it is a "negotiable" cyclone and expected it to cause zero casualties in terms of life. He said that the force is ready because of the prior information provided by the IMD four days back and informed that multiple high-level meetings have also taken place to keep a track of the cyclone.

(With ANI inputs)