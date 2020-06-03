Cyclone Nisarga: Shikhar Dhawan Urges Citizens To Follow Govt's Do's & Don't's, Stay Safe

Team India's opener Shikhar Dhawan urged people to remain safe and follow the guidelines issued by the government Maharashtra and Gujarat await the landfall of the severe Cyclonic storm Nisarga. Taking to Twitter, Shikhar Dhawan appealed to his fans to stay safe and follow the advisory issued by the government in order to stay protected. Cyclone Nisarga's impact be maximum in the city of Mumbai which is already grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

Shikhar Dhawan urges citizens to stay safe

Stay safe guys during such tough times and please follow all the guidelines issued by the government. Here are some DOs and DONTs 👇🏻 #CycloneNisarg pic.twitter.com/KpSvihGF9F — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 3, 2020

'Maximum impact over Mumbai, Thane and Raigad'

On Tuesday, IMD Chief M Mohapatra speaking to Republic TV said, "Nisarga's impact will be maximum over Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts and might impact adjoining districts like Palghar, Ratnagiri and a few districts of Gujarat. On its influence also, we are expecting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. So today we can have heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Konkan and tomorrow some places can have extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cms in 24 hours. In addition, we are expecting tidal waves of about one to two metres high above the astronomical tides."

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan joining the broadcast along with IMD Chief said that in disaster management terms, it is a "negotiable" cyclone and expected it to cause zero casualties in terms of life. He said that the force is ready because of the prior information provided by the IMD four days back and informed that multiple high-level meetings have also taken place to keep a track of the cyclone.

Curfew in Mumbai

A day before Cyclone Nisarga hits Mumbai, the Police Commissioner of the city issued curfew orders under Section 144 of the CrPC restricting any presence or movement of persons in public places along the coast like beaches, promenades, parks and other such places near the coastline to prevent loss of life and property. The prohibitory orders remain in effect from midnight today till 12 noon on Wednesday.

