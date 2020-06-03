Cyclone Nisarga: Wind And Rain Wreak Havoc In Mumbai Ahead Of Expected Landfall

As Mumbai braces for its first cyclonic storm in decades, the metropolitan city witnessed heavy downpour and mighty winds as an alarm ahead of Cyclone ‘Nisarga.’ Heavy rains lashed several parts of Mumbai while trees swayed in the breeze on a cold Wednesday morning.

The impact was seen in the city’s Ghatkopar area where water gushed down the lanes heavily, flowing along with parked vehicles including motorbikes. Cold breezes were felt in the coastal areas of Mumbai ahead of Cyclone Nisarga.

The tropical storm which intensified into a "severe cyclonic storm" on Wednesday morning, is headed towards the Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts and is expected to make landfall in Alibag which is about 94 kms from Mumbai. The cyclone is expected to make landfall along the Maharashtra coast with high wind speed ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, the Home Ministry said.

IMD earlier predicted that the storm might impact Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts of Maharashtra like Raigad and Palghar along with Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bhavnagar and Bharuch districts of Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

NDRF teams deployed

As Mumbai and south Gujarat is already on Red Alert, NDRF teams have been deployed. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan on Wednesday morning said that evacuation process is on and people have been evacuated from Sathipads, Daneida, Manglawada villages near Dahanh coastal areas of Maharashtra.

Till Wednesday morning, 8 NDRF teams have been deployed Mumbai, 5 teams in Raigad, 2 teams in Palghar, 2 teams in Thane, 2 teams in Ratnagiri, and 1 is Sindhudurg. The Indian Air Force is also ready to provide required assistance in combating the cyclone. On Tuesday, one IAF IL-76 aircraft landed at Surat with 5 NDRF teams. Another IL-76 airlifted 5 NDRF teams from Vijayawada for Mumbai. 1500 citizens have been evacuated to safe shelters in the Alibag and Raigad areas.

