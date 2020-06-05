Cyclone Nisarga: Maha CM Announces Rs.100 Cr As Immediate Relief For Raigad District

On Friday, June 5, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray visited Raigad district to take stock of the damage caused due to Cyclone Nisarga. Shrivardhan MLA Aditi Tatkare briefed him about the damage and the post-cyclone relief work. On this occasion, he was accompanied by Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Fisheries Minister Aslam Shaikh. Addressing a press briefing, the Maharashtra CM revealed that 6 persons had lost their lives due to the cyclone.

He mentioned that such a cyclone had come after more than 100 years. Moreover, Thackeray said that the mobile network services and electricity supply had not been restored yet. While acknowledging that it would take 8-10 days to ascertain the quantum of damage, he announced Rs.100 crore to Raigad district as immediate relief. He also thanked the people for effectively aiding the administration.

Uddhav Thackeray remarked, "Unfortunately, 6 people have lost their lives. Raigad is the capital of Shivaji Maharaj has sustained many storms in the past. So, it is not new for the people of Raigad to combat a cyclone. But such kind of a cyclone came after more than 100 years. The cyclone hit Raigad with full force. The mobile network services have not started. The electricity supply has still not been restored. Trees have fallen. Houses have been damaged. We have started taking stock of the damage. We have evacuated the maximum possible people. It will take 8-10 days to know the extent of the damage. We are giving Rs.100 crore as immediate relief to Raigad district. I have come personally to Raigad to thank people for aiding the administration."

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray surveyed the extent of the damage caused by #CycloneNisarga at Thal in Raigad District. Guardian Minister @iAditiTatkare gave information about the damages & post cyclone relief work. Ministers @AUThackeray & @AslamShaikh_MLA were also present. pic.twitter.com/EuKmvVzaUx — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 5, 2020

Cyclone Nisarga

Several regions in the state, including Mumbai, were put on a high alert due to the threat of Cyclone Nisarga. It began the landfall process at about 1 pm on June 3 near Alibaug in Raigad district. After completing landfall, it weakened into a cyclonic storm. A few hours after Maharashtra was relatively left unscathed by the cyclone, CM Uddhav Thackeray thanked the people and the administration. Expressing his condolences on the loss of lives and the damage in some regions such as Konkan, Thackeray contended that the intensity of the crisis had been reduced.

