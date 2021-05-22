Cyclone Tauktae Aftermath: 61 Bodies Recovered Off Barge P-305, Search Operations Continue

A total of 61 bodies have been recovered from the Arabian Sea, days after Barge P-305 sank off the Mumbai coast during Cyclone Tauktae, the city police said on Saturday.

"Barge P305 incident: A total of 61 bodies recovered by Mumbai police. At least 26 bodies handed over to the relatives of the deceased after post mortem and other formalities from JJ Hospital," the Mumbai Police PRO S Chaitanya said in a statement.

Police said several bodies were decomposed and were difficult to identify. "Police arranged for DNA sampling of the relatives to match with the bodies", the statement said. They have also sent a request to the Forensic Laboratory for 40 DNA sampling kits for identification purpose.

The Indian Navy informed on Saturday that the Search and Rescue Operations for the crew of Barge-P305 and Tug Varapradha will be conducted by specialised diving teams onboard INS Makar (with sonar) and INS Tarasa. The crew were hit by the cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' which brushed past the western coast on Monday, causing the barge to sink.

Three construction barges of Afcons Infrastructure working on a project of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), and one drilling rig of ONGC deployed for exploration purpose in Bombay High off the coast of Mumbai were impacted by the cyclone, ONGC has stated.

188 people saved so far

At least 188 crew members, including two from the anchor boat Varaprada, have been rescued so far from the sea, the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) said on Friday. The search and rescue operations for the remaining crew is still underway, he said.

On Friday, the Mumbai Police booked the captain Rakesh Ballav, along with others, on the basis of a complaint by rescued barge engineer Mustafizur Rehman Shaikh. He alleged that the captain of the barge did not make any arrangements for the safety of the staff on board, due to which it sank in the storm and many lost their lives.

Cyclone Tauktae has now impacted the weather conditions in several parts of Northern India.

(With inputs from agency)