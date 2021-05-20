Cyclone Tauktae & P305 Barge Sinking: Forces' Ops Saved Many Lives, Says Rajnath Singh

With Cyclone Tauktae leaving behind a trail of destruction, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday expressed gratitude to the Armed Forces for conducting rescue and search operations by putting their lives in danger. Specifically mentioning the Indian Navy's efforts to rescue survivors of the P305 barge which sank four days ago, the Raksha Mantri noted that many precious lives have been saved by the forces' 'daring action'. Rajnath Singh also conveyed his 'heartfelt condolences to bereaved families.

I am aware of the scale of devastation caused by #CycloneTauktae and adverse conditions in which Search & Rescue Ops have been conducted by @indiannavy & @IndiaCoastGuard.



Many precious lives have been saved by the daring action taken by the Navy in rescuing crew of barge P305. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 20, 2021

My heartfelt gratitude to the men in uniform who did not deter from putting their lives in danger saving the lives of our citizens under extreme conditions. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 20, 2021

As per the Defence Ministry, Rajnath Singh is in constant touch with the Chief of the Naval Staff, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of the Air Staff, who are briefing him on regular basis. Earlier on May 17, the Defence Minister had called a review meeting and directed the Armed Forces to extend all possible assistance to the civil administration against the cyclone.

According to the Ministry, the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard have deployed their assets and rescued more than 600 people from the four barges off the Mumbai coast. Thirty-eight people that were onboard the barge P305 that sank four days ago have been confirmed dead while the Indian Navy continues search and rescue operations for 38 others. The Navy on Thursday morning launched a fresh aerial search and rescue mission, deploying helicopters to scour the waters off Mumbai coast, where the accommodation barge P305 went adrift in Cyclone Tauktae fury before it sank Monday.

Meanwhile, Indian Naval ships and aircraft are currently engaged in search and rescue operations to locate the 38 missing personnel of the P305 barge. INS Kochi, Kolkata, Beas, Betwa, teg, P8I maritime surveillance aircraft, Chetak and Seaking helicopters have been deployed to aid the search ops. INS Talwar has been diverted to provide assistance in relief and rescue ops.

Earlier the Indian Air Force had deployed its C-130J and An-32 aircraft to transport nearly 400 personnel of NDRF and 60 tonnes of equipment to Ahmedabad. The Indian Army had mobilised two columns from Jamnagar for Diu along with Engineer Task Force. Two more columns were also staged forward to Junagadh for immediate response. The Army was also involved in clearing roads and providing food and shelter to the needy.

Afcons issues statement on P305 barge

With an estimated 37 people on board a barge that sank in the Arabian Sea four days ago still missing, Afcons Infrastructure Limited - the company that is contracted to manage the four ONGC barges that went adrift amid Cyclone Tauktae - has released a detailed statement on the tragedy that cost the lives 38 personnel so far. Afcon has stated that after receiving weather forecasts and alerts of the 'tropical storm,' all vessels began moving out of their work location and to a safe zone, which is to be decided by the captain of the vessel, or in this case the 'master'.

The barge operator has said that the master of Barge P305, which capsized, moved only 200 metres from the working location, which was 120 nautical miles from the 'eye of the storm' as projected by weather alerts. While maintaining that the safe zone was decided by the master of Barge P305, Afcons has said on May 14/15 the other barges which were working in the Arabian Sea moved to Mumbai Port, Mumbai Outer Anchorage and the Anchorage close Revandanada, without mentioning any reason as to why the master of the capsized barge decided against moving to any of the above mentioned 'safe locations' where the other vessels were moved to. The P305 barge master decided to move his barge only 200m away and anchor itself there, post which the weather worsened to an extent where the barge capsized.