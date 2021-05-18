Last Updated:

Cyclone Tauktae: Indian Navy Rescues 177 People After Barge Capsized In Mumbai On Monday

After Cyclone Tauktae made landfall in UNA Gujarat, rescue operations have been initiated in several states. Total 18 deaths were reported from three states.

Astha Singh

After Cyclone Tauktae (pronounced Tau'te) made landfall on the Gujarat coast, rescue operations have been initiated in several states. The cyclone left a trail of destruction as 18 deaths were reported from the 3 states. As the cyclone has now weakened, the NDRF and the Armed Forces are conducting rescue operations. Earlier, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan on Tuesday said that the 'worst is over and Cyclone Tauktae will "become a depression" by Tuesday evening. 

Cyclone Tauktae is the fourth cyclone to form in the Arabian Sea in as many years, this time in the pre-monsoon season (April to June). Since 2018, all of these cyclones have been classified as ‘Severe Cyclone' or higher.

Navy Rescue Operations

The two coast guard Chetak Helicopter operating from CG airbase of Union Territory of Daman rescued a total of 8 crew members of a stranded ship from the Satpati coast. The coast has been very rough making the implementation of rescue operations difficult.

Over the last three days, the Cyclone has damaged the entire coast of Goa, Maharashtra and Gujarat. On Monday, After receipt of a request for assistance for barge 'P305' adrift off Heera oil fields in the Bombay high area with 273 personnel on board. The Navy's INS Kochi was dispatched to bring the ship safely to shore. As per officials, on Tuesday morning the Navy also deployed the P-8I long-range to join the search and rescue operations.

Amid the extreme weather, the Indian Navy has so far rescued 177 people on board a barge that went adrift in the Arabian Sea near Mumbai hours before Cyclone Tauktae made landfall. INSKochi & INSKolkata along with MV Offshore Energy & MV Ahalya continue with SAR in extremely challenging circumstances.

 A successful operation by the Indian Navy, at the Mumbai coast after 137 onboard barge 'GAL constructed were escued.

Most challenging rescue ops in last 4 decades: Deputy Chief of Naval Staff

Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Murlidhar Sadashiv Pawar said that this is one of the most challenging search & rescue ops I’ve seen in the last 4 decades. 4 INS are on site. Main ops pertain to searching & rescuing 261 people from Afcons Barge P305 which sank about 60km away from Mumbai yesterday.

"Warships can take damage from a couple of missiles & still retain their combat capability but the sea doesn't spare anyone. Sea is a good friend but equally a bitter enemy but our ships & crew are well trained & they’re up to face any challenges," he added.

