Cyclone Tauktae: Tree Falls On Live Wire Near Mumbai Local Station; Catches Fire - WATCH

Cyclone Tauktae has led to heavy rainfall and storm in Mumbai & due to the gusty winds tree branches fell on a live electrical wire at Dombivili station.

Astha Singh

Cyclone Tauktae (pronounced Tau'te) has led to heavy rainfall and an ongoing storm in Mumbai and adjoining areas, and due to the gusty winds several trees have been damaged, with branches breaking off. One such tree branch fell on an overhead live electrical wire at Dombivli station's line six. The incident resulted in a massive fire immediately sparking and heavy smoke cloud emerging amid the pouring rain. The tree's branches, however, were removed within an hour by the Disaster Management team. No casualties or lasting damage has been reported on the main express line or to the suburban local trains. However, the traffic movement has been affected in and around the city.

Due to heavy rainfall, water logging has also taken place in several low-lying areas. Andheri subway has been temporarily closed

In view of Cyclone Tauktae, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded the rainfall warning in Mumbai to 'Extremely Heavy' for the next few hours. 

Mumbai Airport Shut

The operations at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) had closed its flight operations from 11 am to 2 pm. However, the closure has now been extended till 6 pm on Monday. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds on Monday as Cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the Mumbai coast.

12,420 people evacuated from coastal districts of Maharashtra

Due to cyclone 'Tauktae', Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took a review of the situation in the coastal districts from the Chief Secretary as well as the Relief and Rehabilitation Secretary.  A total of 12 thousand 420  people from Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Raigad districts have been evacuated to safer places, the Disaster Management Department informed. In addition, he also sought information from the control room and the Municipal Commissioner about the situation in Mumbai, Thane and surrounding areas and also instructed to see in particular that there is no hindrance in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The Chief Minister will also take review in a meeting with the State Disaster Management Authority on Monday afternoon. He has briefed the Prime Minister on the developments.

