Cyclone Yaas: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Orders High-level Probe Into Bridge Collapse

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday ordered a high-level probe just a day after a newly-constructed bridge connecting several localities near Ranchi crashed down like a pack of cards. Due to the incessant rain amid cyclone ''Yaas'', the major bridge 'Haradih-Budhadih' situated over Kanchi river-- that connects Tamar to Bundu and Sonahatu near state capital Ranchi crumbled on Thursday. The video footage of the incident got viral on social media catching people's attention.

"I have ordered a high-level inquiry in this matter. Corruption and loot of public exchequer will not be tolerated at any cost during my tenure," said CM Hemant Soren while ordering a probe into the incident.

Jharkhand | A bridge over river Kanchi collapsed yesterday due to heavy rainfall as an impact of cyclone Yaas in the Tamar area of Ranchi; no casualty was reported pic.twitter.com/TvbLuGcTXW — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

Secretary, Rural Development Department, Anuradha Patnaik informed that a team of experts and engineers are already camping at the site of the bridge collapse.

"We have constituted an inquiry team of high officials, including Chief Engineer of the Road Construction Department, to look into the bridge fall. The three-member team has been asked to furnish its probe report as early as possible while the state government was looking into providing alternative routes for transportation in the area," Patnaik told PTI.

Haradih-Budhadih bridge

The bridge was constructed in 2017-18 at a cost of about Rs eight crore during the previous NDA regime in the state. The major bridge was one of the main means of transportation in the area and the villagers will now have to cover longer distances to reach Sonahatu and Silli etc areas. The linking roads of the bridge were yet to be completed, and the bridge was not even formally inaugurated. After the incident political parties have demanded a probe into the collapse.

Cyclone YAAS

Many parts of the state are witnessing incessant rains on account of Cyclone Yaas impact. Two persons had died in Ranchi on Thursday after a house caved in due to heavy rains while one was killed in Bokaro a day before due to lightning.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that due to the strengthening of southerly winds, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely over Northeastern states and adjoining East India from May 30, 2021.

♦ Due to strengthening of southerly winds, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely over Northeastern states and adjoining East India from 30th May, 2021.@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/u1L8e27AOG — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 28, 2021

(With PTI Inputs) (Image Credits: ANI)