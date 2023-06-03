Deadly Odisha Train Mishap: From PM Modi & CMs' Visit To Probe, Here's What We Know So Far

In a horrific train crash in Odisha on Friday, June 3 at least 261 people were killed and about 900 were injured. The train crash involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. According to Railways spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the Coromandel Express derailed first and its 10-12 coaches fell on the line on which the Bengaluru-Howrah Express was travelling, forcing it to jump off the tracks.

PM Modi's arrival at the accident site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the accident site and then rushed to the Balasore hospital where the victims are admitted. PM Modi also called a high-level meeting of the senior railway officials to take stock of the situation in Odisha.

Railway Minister's site visit

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the site of the triple-train accident in Odisha’s Balasore and took stock of the situation where search and rescue operations are underway. “Rescue and relief operation should be the priority, It's a big tragic accident. Railway, NDRF, SDRF, and State govt are conducting the rescue operation. Best possible healthcare facilities will be provided. Compensation was announced yesterday. A high-level committee has been formed to inquire about it,” said the Railways Minister.

Odisha CM's visit

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited the accident spot in Balasore where three trains collided. CM Patnaik arrived after Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the accident site and said that a detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry.

West Bengal CM's visit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also visited the accident site in Odisha's Balasore. Furthermore, the TMC supremo met Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The dreadful visuals

The morning shots from the scene of the catastrophic train disaster showed the engine of the Coromandel Express colliding with the cargo train and the damaged railway tracks nearly ruined. The trains are seen on the same track, and while it is unclear what caused the disaster, sources indicate a signalling malfunction. This incident severely destroyed the Coromandel Express train.

Ex-gratia for deceased's kin

An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next kin of the deceased, has been announced by the Railways Ministry, Rs 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who received minor injuries. Following the deadly accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his distress over the accident, and announced an additional ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased persons and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the PM's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

High-level probe on

Visiting the train accident site in Odisha, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated, "Our focus now is rescue and relief operations. The cause of the train accident in Odisha will be known after the probe. The railways has initiated a high-level probe into the train crash in Odisha to be headed by the commissioner of railway safety, Sourth Eastern Circle."

Helpline Number

The Indian Railways and the state governments of Odisha, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu have set up a number of helplines where family and friends of people aboard the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast train can inquire about their whereabouts. The following helpline numbers have been established:

Bhadrak: 8455889900

Jajpur Keonihar Road: 8455889906

Cuttack: 8455889917

Bhubaneswar: 8455889922

Khurda Road: 6370108046

Brahmapur: 89173887241

Balugaon: 9937732169

Palasa: 8978881006

Howrah Helpline Number: 033-26382217

Kharagpur Helpline Number: 8972073925 & 9332392339

Balasore Helpline Number: 8249591559 & 7978418322

Shalimar Helpline Number: 9903370746

Chennai Helpline Number: 044- 25330952