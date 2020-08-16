Idukki Landslide: Death Toll Breaches To 58; Search Operation Underway

According to an official statement of the Idukki District Information Office, the death toll due to the landslide in Idukki reached 58 after two more bodies were recovered on Sunday, The district information office said that the search operation is underway to find the remaining 12 persons who went missing after the landslide.

"Death toll in Rajamala landslide rises to 58 after two more bodies were recovered today. Search operations underway to find the remaining 12 missing people," it stated.

Raising concerns over the inadequate healthcare facilities, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government will ensure the rehabilitation of the families affected by the Pettimudi, Rajamala landslide. Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days.

CM Vijayan announces ex-gratia

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan earlier announced ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for the kin of those who lost their lives due to the landslide in Rajamala, Idukki. He added that the state government would bear the treatment cost of those injured in the landslide. Revealing that the death toll had increased, he lamented that adverse weather condition was slowing down the rescue operations. Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the landslides. A compensation of Rs 50,000 from the PMNRF for the injured was also announced by the Prime Minister.

Idukki landslide

In an unfortunate incident, extreme rainfall led to a landslide at the Nyamakad estate of the Kannan Devan Hills Plantation Company on Friday. As per reports, at least 30 settlements home to nearly 78 people have been buried under the debris. While the persons with minor injuries are being treated at the Tata Hospital in Munnar, the critical individuals are being shifted to Idukki and Ernakulum. It is perceived that the area's remoteness, broken communication lines, heavy fog, and uninterrupted rainfall are impacting the rescue and relief operations. Moreover, the Idukki district is particularly vulnerable to landslides. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Wayanad districts predicting extremely heavy rainfall.

