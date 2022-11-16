Death Toll Climbs To 11 In Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse; Search On For 1 Missing Person

On Tuesday, three more bodies were recovered after they were trapped when a stone quarry in Mizoram's Hnahthial district collapsed on Monday. The search is underway as one person is still missing but eleven other bodies have been recovered, said the Additional Deputy Commissioner. The teams of BSF, Assam Rifles, NDRF, state police and district administration are actively searching to retrieve the body of the last person who was trapped in the stone quarry, he added.

Victims were migrant workers from Bengal and Bihar

According to sources, the workers at the private company in Maudarh, Hnahthial district, had just returned from their lunch break when the stone quarry caved in. Sources reported that the workers, along with five Hitachi excavators, and other drilling machines were buried under the quarry. Earlier, Hnahthial Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar had said that the gory incident occurred at around 3 pm on Monday at Maudarh village, which is a 45-minute journey from Hnahthial town.

Volunteers from Leite village and Hnahthial town immediately reached the spot for a rescue operation. According to one of the workers, the rescue work started about four hours after the collapse. Initially, reports suggested that the victims were from Bihar. Later, it was found that four of the eight were from Bengal.

Early on Tuesday morning, the bodies of eight migrant labourers were recovered after the unfortunate stone quarry collapsed in the district. State Disaster Response Force, Border Security Force and Assam Rifles were also called to assist in the search and rescue operations. The BSF team was immediately dispatched and the NDRF team reached the spot on Tuesday morning.

The stone quarry is owned by the ABCI, which is executing a widening of a section of national highway-54 between Hnahthial town and Dawn village. The stone quarry has been operational for two and a half years. Of the 12 victims, four were employees of ABCI Infrastructure Ltd, and the rest were employed by a subcontractor. Mizoram’s Additional Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department, Lalhriatpuia said about 15 people were believed to be on the site when the stone quarry collapse took place.