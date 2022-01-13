Death Toll In Bikaner-Guwahati Train Derailment Rises To 5 With 45 Injured: Official

The Guwahati-Bikaner Express ('15633 UP BIKANER EXPRESS') derailed near Domohani in West Bengal at around 5 pm on January 13. As per the latest inputs, 5 people have died and 45 are injured, an official stated. The horrific incident took place while the train was moving at the speed of 40kmph, knocking 12 non-AC coaches off the tracks. To gather more details about the incident, Republic Media Network contacted the Member of Parliament from Darjeeling Raju Bista who informed that the rescue operations are underway.

'It's become dark but rescue operations underway': Darjeeling MP Raju Bista on Bikaner Guwahati Express accident



Watch #LIVE here: https://t.co/aPPzyh3Ybj pic.twitter.com/SU0uO7aaGH — Republic (@republic) January 13, 2022

‘Arrangement of ambulances and lights have been made’: Raju Bista

Informing about the current situation in Domohani, MP Raju Bista said that he is in contact with the local authorities who are at the site and around 50 ambulances have also been deployed to help the victims. Since it is getting dark, arrangements of light and generators have also been made to ensure unhindered operations to rescue those still stuck.

The MP stated the assumption that fewer people were travelling due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, and when asked about the measures being taken to provide relief to the victims, Bista informed that authorities from Jalpaiguri and Katia have dispatched help for the victims and said that a helpline has also been issued to boost the rescue operations.

Rs 5 Lakh ex gratia announced for kin of deceased passengers

While speaking with Republic TV, Guneet Kaur, Chief Public Relations Officer, announced that an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the family of deceased passengers. Besides, she informed that those seriously injured will receive Rs one lakh and that relief trains and medical trains were rushed to the site. Meanwhile, all injured have been admitted to district hospitals of Jalpaiguri and New Moina Gudi. Owing to the accident, nine passenger trains have been diverted to different routes so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took an update of the situation and had dialed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in the wake of the accident. CM Banerjee has also expressed 'deep concern' over the train derailment and informed that senior officers of the State Government are supervising rescue and relief operations while keeping a close watch.

Deeply concerned to hear about the tragic accident of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express in Maynaguri.

Senior Officers of the State Government, DM/SP/IG North Bengal are supervising rescue and relief operations. Those injured will receive medical attention, as early as possible. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 13, 2022

Image: ANI/Facebook@RajuBista