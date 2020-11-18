Death Toll In Vadodara Highway Accident Rises To 11; CM Takes Stock; PM Issues Condolences

11 people have died and over a dozen have been injured in a collision between two large vehicles at the Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara, Gujarat. This accident between the two vehicles occurred on Wednesday at 4 am. The casualties were taken to SSG Hospital in Vadodara. One of the vehicles was a tempo which was said to be carrying as many as 26 people and was on its way from Bhavnagar to Pavagarh.

9 of 11 people who have succumbed included 5 women, 3 men and a child. The people who were injured are currently undergoing treatment. The Vadodara Collector and SP took stock of the situation at the accident spot.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani issues statement

The Chief Minister has spoken to the officials on the ground and issued a statement.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident near Vadodara. Instructed officials to do needful. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls.



Om Shanti... — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) November 18, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also issued a statement

Saddened by the accident in Vadodara. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover soon. The administration is providing all possible assistance at the site of the accident. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2020

Further updates are awaited.