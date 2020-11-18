Last Updated:

Death Toll In Vadodara Highway Accident Rises To 11; CM Takes Stock; PM Issues Condolences

11 people have died and over a dozen have been injured in a collision between two large vehicles at the Waghodia Crossing Highway at Vadodara, Gujarat

Gujarat

11 people have died and over a dozen have been injured in a collision between two large vehicles at the Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara, Gujarat. This accident between the two vehicles occurred on Wednesday at 4 am. The casualties were taken to SSG Hospital in Vadodara. One of the vehicles was a tempo which was said to be carrying as many as 26 people and was on its way from Bhavnagar to Pavagarh.

9 of 11 people who have succumbed included 5 women, 3 men and a child. The people who were injured are currently undergoing treatment. The Vadodara Collector and SP took stock of the situation at the accident spot.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani issues statement

The Chief Minister has spoken to the officials on the ground and issued a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also issued a statement

Further updates are awaited.

