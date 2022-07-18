Deeply saddened by loss of lives in Madhya Pradesh bus accident: President Ram Nath Kovind

Quick links:
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district and offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.
At least 12 passengers were killed after their bus heading towards Maharashtra fell into the Narmada river in the Dhar district on Monday.
"Deeply saddened due to loss of (lives) of many passengers in the bus accident in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery," Kovind tweeted in Hindi.
धार, मध्य प्रदेश में हुए बस हादसे में अनेक यात्रियों के हताहत होने से गहरा दुःख हुआ है। इस दुर्घटना में अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी हार्दिक संवेदनाएं। मैं घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ।— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 18, 2022
