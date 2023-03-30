'Deeply Saddened': President Murmu After 11 Die In Indore Temple Collapse

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said she was deeply saddened by the death of people in a roof collapse in Indore and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

इंदौर में हुए हादसे में कई लोगों के निधन के समाचार से मुझे गहरा दुःख हुआ है। सभी शोक-संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मैं गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करती हूं तथा घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं। March 30, 2023

Eleven people died after the roof of a ‘bawdi’ (well) collapsed during a havan, a fire ritual, on Ram Navami at a temple in the Madhya Pradesh city on Thursday.

