'Deeply Saddened': President Murmu After 11 Die In Indore Temple Collapse

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said she was deeply saddened by the death of people in a roof collapse in Indore and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

Indore

I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery to the injured," Murmu tweeted; Image: ANI


Eleven people died after the roof of a ‘bawdi’ (well) collapsed during a havan, a fire ritual, on Ram Navami at a temple in the Madhya Pradesh city on Thursday.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people in the accident in Indore. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wish speedy recovery to the injured," Murmu tweeted in Hindi. 

