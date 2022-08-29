Dehradun: Child Among 3 Dead After House Collapses In Rajpur Due To Heavy Rains

Due to incessant rainfall in the Dehradun district in the last 24 hours, two women and a child were buried after a house collapsed in Kath Bungalow Basti in the Rajpur area. After getting information, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) conducted a search & rescue operation and recovered the body of all three deceased in the incident.

Following this, Dehradun District Magistrate (DM) Sonika directed Chief Medical Officer Anoop Dimri to conduct the post-mortem of the three recovered bodies.

The grim incident came as water levels of the Saung river increased on the Dehradun-Thano road. Dehradun DM Sonika along with the concerned officer on Monday morning inspected the Souda Saroli bridge and gave necessary directions regarding the safety of the bridge & passengers going through it.

IMD declared yellow alert in Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared a ‘yellow alert’ in Uttarakhand, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall till Tuesday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been alerted to deal with the possibility of natural calamity. It is pertinent to mention that the state has been experiencing severe rainfall and landslides continuously for the last few days.

IMD has stated that heavy rainfall activity is likely over extreme South Peninsular and Northeast of India over the next 5 days, while subdued rainfall could be seen over Northwest, Central, and East India for the same period.

For August 29, the IMD has stated that heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places are very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Karnataka.