Dehradun: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Britannia Company In Rudrapur; No Casualties Reported

A massive fire broke out at Britannia company in the Udhamsinghnagar district of Rudrapur in Dehradun. SDRF officials informed that no casualties are reported.

Uttarakhand

In a tragic incident, a massive fire broke out in the wee hours of Sunday in the Britannia company located at Rudrapur in Dehradun. 

Disaster Control Room officials informed State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) about the fire which broke out in the Udhamsinghnagar district of Rudrapur at around 1:30 AM. 

After getting information, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot and provided relief and rescue work. Officials further informed that no casualties have been reported so far.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

