Delhi: 1 killed, 5 injured as AC compressor explosion triggers fire at eatery

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) A man died and five others sustained injuries after an air-conditioner compressor exploded, causing a fire at an eatery in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Thursday, police said.

Nadeem and Shaan were called to repair the air-conditioner at the eatery on the ground floor of a two-storey building, police said.

"Due to the explosion, Nadeem sustained severe injuries on his head and chest and was found bleeding and unconscious," a senior police officer said, adding that he died during treatment.

Shaan along with Danish, Ajju, Bijay and Ikra sustained injuries and were admitted to the Holy Family Hospital for treatment, an official said, adding that Ikra was discharged after a few hours.

Based on preliminary enquiry, the fire department had earlier said that 13 people were injured following a cylinder blast at the eatery. However, police later confirmed that it was the compressor of an air-conditioner which exploded and triggered a fire.

"A call about the fire was received at 3.49 pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

The fire was extinguished within an hour, he added.

Meanwhile, a case is being registered under appropriate sections of law for alleged negligence, an official said.

Purported videos of the incident showed local people rescuing the injured and taking them to the hospital in e-rickshaws and auto-rickshaws. PTI AMP RHL

