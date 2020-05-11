Delhi Airport Lists Tech Innovations For Gradual Restart Of Flight Operations Amid Covid

On the occasion National Technology Day and with a larger more pressing interest as well, the Delhi airport has announced a series of arrangements and technology-based innovations when it comes to the facilities at the airport in a bid to make the space 'Corona-safe', for when services resume.

These technologies include UV based disinfectant tunnels, along with passenger trolley disinfection systems, shoe sanitizer mats amongst others. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced that they had also come up with a rigorous set of measures to deal with passenger safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic keeping in mind the possibility of resumption of flights.

Meanwhile, DIAL revealed that the Delhi airport has handled over 300 evacuation flights for approximately 30,000 passengers and around 1,000 cargo flights from the beginning of the coronavirus-induced lockdown on March 25 to May 4. A total of 44 countries like the USA, Britain, Germany, Japan and Norway operated flights to evacuate their stranded citizens from India, it said.

