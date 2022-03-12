Delhi: At Least 7 Dead In Major Fire In Gokulpuri Area; CM Kejriwal To Meet Victims

A major fire broke out in the shanties of northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and killed at least seven people. As informed by the Delhi fire department, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving information about the fire. It further added that seven bodies were recovered from the site, while the situation has been brought under control.

At 1 am there was a fire incident in Gokulpuri PS area. Immediately teams reached the spot with all rescue equipment. We also contacted the Fire Dept that responded very well.We could douse the fire by around 4 am. 30 shanties burned & 7 lives are lost: Addl DCP, North East Delhi pic.twitter.com/UT8XzgaNMR — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

Speaking on the same, Devesh Kumar Mahla, Additional DCP, North East Delhi spoke to ANI and said that the fire broke around 1 AM near the Gokulpuri police station. Following the input, teams immediately reached the spot with all their rescue equipment. "We also contacted the fire department that responded very well. We could douse the fire by around 4 am. 30 shanties were burned and 7 lives are lost", he added

Meanwhile, the fire department officials have also informed that as many as 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the fire.

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after receiving the news of the accident, took to Twitter and expressed his grief. The Delhi Chief Minister will also visit the fire spot and meet the affected people personally. Tweeting in Hindi, he said, "I got to hear this sad news in the morning. I myself will go there and meet the victims."

Fire in Delhi's plastic factory

In another incident from the national capital, fire broke out a few days back at a plastic granule factory in North Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area Sector 5. During the incident, around 50 workers were present inside the factory but were rescued safely. Meanwhile, fire had engulfed all the floors and an adjoining factory in the area, and around 25 fire tenders were sent the site to douse the flames.

