Delhi: Bhalswa Landfill Burns For 5th Day; Methane And Rising Temperatures Intensify Fire

The Bhalswa landfill in Northern Delhi continues to burn on the fifth day. The Fire services have not been able to completely douse the fire that started at Bhalswa landfill, as of April 30. As per the visuals, smoke and small fires are still seen in the landfill area.

As per the officials, the toxic Methane gas is being released from the Bhalswa landfill area in New Delhi which is reacting under high temperature and causing difficulties in the operation. The toxic gas ignites the fire and makes it difficult for the fire fighting services to douse it completely from the area. Moreover, the soaring temperature in New Delhi is another reason for the increase in intensity of fire. Fire tenders are deployed in the area to douse off the fire completely.

The locals speaking to Republic Media Network said that no officials came to the site. "People left to stay somewhere else. Nobody wants to die," one of the locals told Republic Media Network. "It's hard to breathe here. Mosquitoes, flies and pollution are normal here. We want the government to resolve this," another local said.

The Delhi government on April 28 directed Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) headed by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, to impose an Rs.50 lakh fine on the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) for being neglectful and not taking proper measures to prevent the fire at the Bhalswa landfill.

"The North MCD did not take proper steps to prevent and contain the fire. As per the standard operating procedure, the MCD should have kept water tankers on standby to deal with such a situation," an official of DPCC said according to PTI. The locals have also lodged complaints against NDMC officials.

'Delhi MCD involved in corruption'

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on April 26 asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to submit a report on the Bhalswa landfill fire within 24 hours. Reacting to the Bhalswa landfill fire on Friday, Gopal Rai said, "DPCC has submitted the report. The fire in the Bhalswa landfill was due to Methane gas."

He further added that the fire has spread a lot and tankers to douse it off are less in number. "The negligence of the MCD (NDMC) has resulted in the tragic incident. Delhi MCD is involved in corruption for the last 15 years," he told ANI.

DCW seeks report

Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women summoned the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) commissioner in connection with the Bhalswa Landfill fire on April 29. On Tuesday, a fire broke out at North Delhi's Bhalswa landfill area, spreading rapidly and engulfing the area in thick toxic smoke.

In her letter to Sanjay Goel, Commissioner of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Swati Maliwal raised her concern and said, "The Commission has been informed that the residents of the area are facing several health issues due to the terrible fire ranging from the site. The residents have informed the Commission that poisonous fumes generated due to the fire are entering the homes which are severely affecting the health of all residents including the women and children of the area. The incident has also damaged the houses of many women, thereby rendering them vulnerable to crime.”

The Commission asked North MCD to provide the year-wide budget allocation for clearing up the Bhalswa landfill site and the detailed expenditure statement for the same. It has also asked to provide a detailed report of any fire caused in the Bhalswa landfill in the past 15 years.

The Delhi Commission for Women has asked the North MCD to provide the names and designation of all officers behind the Bhalswa fire incident. It has also asked to provide a report on the steps taken by MCD to prevent poisonous fumes from entering the houses of residents living close to the landfill site.

It is pertinent to mention that according to the officials, the fire department received information about the blaze in the Bhalswa Landfill area of New Delhi at around 5.47 p.m. on April 26.

Image: Republic World