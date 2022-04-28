Delhi: Bhalswa Landfill Fire Rages On For Over 36 Hours; Locals Lament Breathing Trouble

A day after Delhi's Bhalswa landfill caught a major fire, some parts of the area still continue to burn into Thursday for almost 36 hours now. The massive fire broke out at the site on Tuesday evening following which firefighting efforts are being made consistently to douse the complete fire. Several fire tenders are at the spot and further details are awaited over the developments.

Speaking on the condition over there, a few local people also complained about breathing problems due to the smoke accumulation from the fire. A person living near the landfill site spoke to ANI and said that the solution to combat such situations is to remove the whole dump yard from the area.

"People are not able to live here due to bad air and water. Several requests were made to remove the dump yard but nothing happened," he added.

Notably, this is the fourth incident of landfill fire reported in the national capital this year. Earlier, three fire incidents were reported from east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site. Apart from that, three more fire accidents were reported in Delhi on Tuesday.

BJP-AAP trade charges over Bhalswa landfill fire

After a fire broke out at North Delhi's Bhalswa landfill on Tuesday, it spread into a massive fire following which thick smoke was reported around 5 p.m. Following the incident, locals living near the Bhalswa landfill also started reporting breathing problems.

While Aam Aadmi Party has directly targetted BJP for the landfill fire, BJP has launched a counterattack stating that the AAP is doing politics over the matter instead of helping the people.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai lashed out at the BJP stating that the party should go to the landfill and survey what they have done in the last 15 years. "If they had driven bulldozers there for 15 years, these mountains of garbage would not have stood today," he added.

Rai also accused the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) of negligence over the Bhalswa landfill fire further seeking a report from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) over the fire incident within 24 hours. Another senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak also took to Twitter and accused the BJP of corruption.

भलस्वा लैंड फ़ील्ड साइट पर फिर भीषण आग लगी है



आग आस-पास की कॉलोनीयों में फैल रही है जिस से वहाँ के लोगों को साँस लेने में तकलीफ़ हो रही है



ये भाजपा के भ्रष्टाचार की लंका जल रही है, इसमें भाजपा का अहंकार और भ्रष्टाचार दोनो जल कर भाजपा को ख़त्म कर देंगे। pic.twitter.com/On7iXeQ8uZ — Durgesh Pathak (@ipathak25) April 26, 2022

Also while addressing a press conference, he said, "About 80 lakh tonnes of garbage is loaded on the three mountains of garbage, in the name of cleaning which BJP has committed corruption of crores."



Image: ANI