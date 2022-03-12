Delhi: Bodies Of 7 Killed In Fire In Gokulpuri 'unrecognisable', Says Fire Dept Director

After seven people lost their lives in a major fire that broke out in the shanties (huts) of Delhi's Gokulpuri area last night, the bodies of the deceased are yet to be identified as they are completely charred and unrecognisable, informed Chief of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg on Saturday. This came after a huge fire broke out in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday engulfing more than 60 shanties.

Meanwhile talking to ANI on the same, the Delhi Fire Department Director added that seven charred bodies have been recovered from the fire and are completely unrecognisable. "It seems that these people were sleeping and couldn't escape the fire as it spread at an extremely fast rate," he added. Further stating that as many as 60 shanties were completely burned in the fire, Garg said that the reasons behind the fire are yet to be ascertained.

#UPDATE | Delhi: A forensics team conducts tests at the spot in Gokulpuri area where a fire broke out in shanties last night, claiming seven lives. pic.twitter.com/nMzZd5cK7e — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

Meanwhile, a forensic team is presently at the fire site and is conducting tests to probe the reason behind the fire. Earlier in the day, Additional DCP North East Delhi gave a brief account of the incident and said that the fire took place at around 1 AM last night in the Gokulpuri police station area. Following this, teams immediately reached the spot with all the rescue equipment. "We also contacted the fire department and responded very well. We could douse the fire by around 4 AM", he added.

Arvind Kejriwal yet to reach Gokulpuri fire site

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and expressed grief over the tragic incident. Stating that he will personally visit the fire spot, the CM said he also meet the victims. On the other hand, MP from northeast Delhi Manoj Tiwari is presently at the site and has taken stock of the situation. Sharing a video of the same, BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya took a jibe at the Delhi CM and said that he has still not reached the spot.

"Fire guts Gokulpuri basti in Delhi. 7 people are reportedly dead. Arvind Kejriwal, who lives a stone's throw away, hasn’t reached the site. Delhi Govt hasn’t put sufficient fire safety mechanisms in place. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari⁩ is on-site speaking to people and helping them", he said.

BJP’s @ManojTiwariMP⁩ is on site speaking to people and helping them… pic.twitter.com/gtVUkpxSzm — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 12, 2022

