Delhi-bound SpiceJet Flight Lands At Patna Airport After Catching Fire; Passengers Safe

A major accident was averted on Sunday after a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing at the Jay Prakash Narayan airport in Patna after catching fire. As per sources, locals noticed that the left engine of the SG725 flight caught fire after its take-off at 12.10 pm and informed the authorities. After the plane returned to Patna airport, all 185 passengers were rescued. Speaking to the media later, Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh stated that the actual cause of fire would be revealed soon.

Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh said, "The people of Phulwari Sharif saw it and called the district administration. Then the pilot also got to know. Their fire extinguisher got activated. Then, they landed the plane. The flight landed safely. All passengers are safe. They have disembarked. The agencies will give further details. The fire was limited. Two blades of the left engine have been twisted. The fire broke out there. 185 passengers were on the plane."

"The reason (for the fire) could be a bird hit. The engineers are analysing it. SpiceJet will officially tell you the details. The flight just took off," he told the media. Subsequently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued a statement revealing that the flight returned to Patna after a bird hit and one engine shut in the air.

#WATCH Delhi bound SpiceJet flight returns to Patna airport after reporting technical glitch which prompted fire in the aircraft; All passengers safely rescued pic.twitter.com/Vvsvq5yeVJ — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

SpiceJet's response:

Cockpit crew of Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight after take-off during rotation suspected bird hit on engine no. 1. As a precautionary measure, flight captain shut down affected engine & returned to Patna. Post flight inspection shows bird hit with 3 fan blades damaged: SpiceJet Spox — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

'Turbulent landing'

Gaurav, one of the passengers on the aforesaid flight narrated his experience to the media. He observed, "There was 20-25 minute gap There was a spark in the left engine of the plane. And the engine was not able to take off. We saw a spark. So everyone panicked. At that time, we were not given any information. At the time of landing, we were told the plane is returning. And the landing was also not proper. It was a turbulent landing".

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Wing Commander Praful Bakshi (retd.) opined, "The passengers' observation can also be misleading once in a while. They are not correct every time. But whatever it is, if it has been established that was a fire in the aircraft which means that the fire warning lights must have shown. They have to tell whether there was smoke coming out of the aircraft or not."