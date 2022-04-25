An under-construction building has collapsed in New Delhi on Monday. The under-construction building is in the Satya Niketan area of New Delhi, which is a heavily populated area and is also the location of a number of colleges.

Immediately after receiving the news, six fire tenders rushed to the spot. In this accident, five labourers are feared to be trapped, according to the fire service officials in Delhi. "A call about the collapse of an under-construction building in the Satya Niketan area has been received. 6 fire tenders rushed to the spot," the Delhi fire service officials told ANI. The Delhi Fire service department also announced that the rescue operation is underway.

Delhi | A call about the collapse of an under-construction building in the Satya Niketan area has been received. 6 fire tenders rushed to the spot. 5 labours feared to be trapped; rescue operation underway: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/lZ3XgFTl7G — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

The Delhi Police also rushed to the spot and shortly after that, the NSG as well. Voices were heard from the rubble and a desperate effort to extricate those trapped inside was seen being made. Earthmoving equipment like bulldozers and JCBs were also roped in to help with the help in the rescue. However, due to the narrow way and constraints in the area, the Earthmovers had considerable difficulty in reaching the spot, and at the time of writing, only one JCB had managed to begin its rescue operation. As per the initial information available, it was an older construction and renovation work that was taking place there in secret. The South Delhi Mayor informed Republic Media Network that they had issued repeated warnings that the building must remain vacated but the renovation was still ongoing there in secret. The locality is densely populated with a number of students from all parts of the country living there as well.

South Delhi Mayor Speaks On Satya Niketan Building Collapse

Speaking to Republic, South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan said, "All the officials have reached the place. I will be reaching the spot soon. We had already declared the building as a danger zone. Even after that some people were working there."

He assured, "Those who will be found involved in this, we will take action against them."

He was then asked if anyone was living in the building, to which he said, "It was an old building, and some workers were repairing it. Currently no one was living in the building. We have not yet found who are the owners of the building."