Delhi: CM Kejriwal Announces Ex Gratia Rs 10 Lakh For Families Of Gokulpuri Fire Victims

Expressing sadness over the fire in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Rs.10 lakh for deceased adults' families, Rs.5 lakh to deceased children's families and Rs 25,000 to those whose shanties were burnt. CM Arvind Kejriwal also reached the spot on Saturday afternoon to take the stock of the situation. The Gokulpuri fire claimed seven lives.

I'm saddened by fire incident in which 7 people died. Poor make their shelter after a lot of hardwork. Govt will give Rs.10 lakh each to deceased adults' families, Rs.5 lakh to deceased children's families and Rs 25,000 to those whose shanties were burnt: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/atCRzT8qv3 — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

Right before the Delhi Chief Minister reached the site, a team of forensics had conducted tests at the spot in the Gokulpuri area where a fire broke out in shanties on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visits the spot in Gokulpuri area where a fire broke out in shanties last night, claiming seven lives. pic.twitter.com/8CdZzfJnhj — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

Gokulpuri fire: Details of the tragic incident

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, a major fire broke out in the shanties of northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area, killing at least 7 people. As informed by the Delhi fire department, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving information about the fire. It further added that seven bodies were recovered from the site, while the situation was brought under control eventually.

Around 30 shanties were burned and 7 were killed. The fire was doused at around 4 a.m. Speaking on the same, Devesh Kumar Mahla, Additional DCP, North East Delhi spoke to ANI and said that the fire broke around 1 AM near the Gokulpuri police station. Following the input, teams immediately reached the spot with all their rescue equipment.

"We also contacted the fire department that responded very well. We could douse the fire by around 4 am. 30 shanties were burned and 7 lives are lost", he added.

Meanwhile, the fire department officials have also informed that as many as 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving the information about the fire.

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after receiving the news of the accident, took to Twitter and expressed his grief.. Tweeting in Hindi, he said, "I got to hear this sad news in the morning. I myself will go there and meet the victims."