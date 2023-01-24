Delhi Earthquake LIVE Updates: Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Jolts Nepal, Tremors Felt In NCR

One casualty occurred and multiple homes were damaged in the 5.9-magnitude earthquake that hit Nepal on Tuesday, PTI reported. The deceased victim was a 35-year-old woman who died in Gaumul Rural Municipality-2 when a rock fell on her while she was chopping grass in a forest, according to the police.

Furthermore, four houses were damaged in the Badimalika Municipality of Bajura district, two each from Ward No. 7 and Ward No. 9. A temple in the vicinity also developed cracks due to the earthquake.