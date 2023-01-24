Delhi Earthquake LIVE Updates: Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Jolts Nepal, Tremors Felt In NCR

Quick links:
Image: ANI
One casualty occurred and multiple homes were damaged in the 5.9-magnitude earthquake that hit Nepal on Tuesday, PTI reported. The deceased victim was a 35-year-old woman who died in Gaumul Rural Municipality-2 when a rock fell on her while she was chopping grass in a forest, according to the police.
Furthermore, four houses were damaged in the Badimalika Municipality of Bajura district, two each from Ward No. 7 and Ward No. 9. A temple in the vicinity also developed cracks due to the earthquake.
A few houses have collapsed in Nepal in the aftermath of the earthquake that jolted the country and neighboring regions on Tuesday.
“A few more houses collapsed in the area after the earthquake. We have got the information that 3 more houses have collapsed in the district. No casualties as of now,” DSP Surya Thapa of Nepal’s Bajura district told ANI.
The epicenter of the earthquake that jolted Delhi-NCR was the border of Himali Village and Tajakot in Nepal. In a statement, Himali’s Village Council chief said that telephone services have been disrupted in the area.
“Due to the inclement weather condition &snowfall in the area,we're not able to establish contact with other localities. Telephone is not working,” the chief said, according to ANI.
"It was scary as the tremors hit," said Shantanu, who resides in a high-rise tower in Noida.
Amit Pandey, a Delhi resident, said, "I was on the fifth floor of one of the blocks at the Civic Centre. I felt a growling noise beneath my feet and a mild shake, when the tremor passed through perhaps." KND
Many others in the towering Civic Centre, the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, felt the tremors which hit when the House proceedings were underway.
Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 24-01-2023, 14:28:31 IST, Lat: 29.41 & Long: 81.68, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/gSZOFnURgY@ndmaindia @Indiametdept @Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES @OfficeOfDrJS @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/y1Ak7VbvFB— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 24, 2023
#LIVE | Strong tremors felt in Delhi, for almost 30 seconds.— Republic (@republic) January 24, 2023
Tune in - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/06ORkGPkGt
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal at 2:28 PM today, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS). Strong tremors were felt across Delhi and NCR.
An earthquake was reported in Delhi on Tuesday, January 24. Strong tremors were felt across the National Capital Region (NCR).