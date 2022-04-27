Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Bhalswa Landfill; AAP Lashes Out At Local BJP Administration

A massive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi on Tuesday. According to the officials, the fire department received information about the blaze around 5.47 p.m. on Tuesday, following which 10 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

Officials also reported that 13 fire tenders were at the site to douse the flames. Initially, there was only smoke, but due to the prevailing winds, a huge fire broke out, they said. The frequency of landfill fires has increased with rising temperatures over the last few months. Notably, this is the fourth such fire in Delhi within a span of one month. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to submit a report on the Bhalswa landfill fire within 24 hours.

AAP lashes out at BJP

Senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Durgesh Pathak said that as the fire was spreading in the nearby colonies, people were finding it difficult to breathe. Taking on his Twitter on Saturday, Pathak said, "Fire breaks out again at Bhalswa land field site. The fire is spreading in the nearby colonies, due to which the people there are finding it difficult to breathe."

The AAP leader lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said the fire at the Bhalswa landfill will "finish" the saffron party which rules all the three civic bodies in Delhi. "This Lanka of BJP's corruption is burning, in this, both BJP's arrogance and corruption will burn and finish BJP," he said.

भलस्वा लैंड फ़ील्ड साइट पर फिर भीषण आग लगी है



आग आस-पास की कॉलोनीयों में फैल रही है जिस से वहाँ के लोगों को साँस लेने में तकलीफ़ हो रही है



ये भाजपा के भ्रष्टाचार की लंका जल रही है, इसमें भाजपा का अहंकार और भ्रष्टाचार दोनो जल कर भाजपा को ख़त्म कर देंगे। pic.twitter.com/On7iXeQ8uZ — Durgesh Pathak (@ipathak25) April 26, 2022

It is important to mention that this year, three incidents of fire were reported in east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site, including the one on March 28 which was finally doused over 50 hours after it broke out.

Delhi: Other fire incidents reported on Tuesday

On Tuesday, three more incidents of fire were reported in the capital. A fire broke out at the Transport Bhawan on Parliament Street on Tuesday. The fire started from an air-conditioner in one of the rooms of the building.

In another incident, a fire broke out at a shop and spread to other stores in Amar Colony's main market in Lajpat Nagar. Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said, "The fire started from a shop on the ground floor and spread to other stores and a restaurant. The fire also spread to the residence and an office on the first floor of the building." Around nine fire tenders rushed to the site to douse the flames.

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus also caught fire on Tuesday afternoon in the Vikas Marg area in Delhi.