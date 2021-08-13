Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Nehru Place Showroom, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out inside a showroom on the first floor of a multi-storey building at Nehru Place, New Delhi on Thursday. Blazes were first reported around 5:30 pm after which six fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. It was a minor fire and was extinguished later in the day.

Triggered by a short circuit

According to Delhi Fire Service, no casualties have been reported from the incident as of now. Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, informed that the fire was triggered by a short circuit in the building. A video from the accident spot accessed by Republic Media Network shows smoke billowing out of the building and people could be seen helping each other and moving out to rush towards their home.

Image: PratapSinghS/Twitter