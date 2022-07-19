Last Updated:

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out In Building In New Ashok Nagar; 12 Rescued, No Casualities Reported

Twelve people were rescued after a fire broke out at a three-story building in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar on Tuesday. No casualties were reported.

Delhi

Twelve people were rescued after a fire broke out at a three-story building in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar on Tuesday, officials said. A call about the blaze was received at 3:34 pm, fire department officials said. 

Delhi Fire Service director Atul Garg said, "Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and so far 12 people have been rescued." The fire broke out on the first floor of the building, he said, adding the cause of the blaze is being ascertained. 

No casualties have been reported so far, officials said, adding that the fire has been brought under control. It is important to mention here that the building which caught fire has G+3 floors and the fire was mostly on the first floor of the building. Further details about the incident are awaited. 

