Delhi: Fire Breaks Out In Connaught Place, Doused; No Casualties Reported

A massive fire has broken out at a restaurant in the Connaught Place area in New Delhi on Friday morning. Upon receiving information regarding the incident, 6 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

As per the visuals accessed by Republic TV, flames and smoke are seen engulfing the building in New Delhi. The fire broke out in Cafe High 5 located on the first floor of one of the blocks of Connaught Place. As per the primary information, the fire began at around 5:30 AM in the morning. Immediately after receiving information, six fire tenders of the Delhi Fire department rushed to the spot to control the fire and douse it off. As per the latest update, the fire was brought under control.

Notably, the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained as an investigation in underway regarding the same. It is pertinent to mention here that no injuries or casualties have been reported from the incident as the majority of the shops and cafes in New Delhi's Connaught Place open after 10:00 AM.

