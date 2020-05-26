Covid Lockdown Limits Casualties In Delhi Footwear Factory Fire; Brought Under Control

As the national capital of Delhi is crawling back to normalcy with many relaxations in place, a deadly fire has taken place. On Tuesday morning a call was received by the Keshav Puram fire station at 8:34 am post which 23 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames which happened to engulf a footwear factory in Delhi's North West region.

Read: Fire breaks out at slums in Delhi's Tughlakabad; no casualties reported

About the incident

Brijpal Bharadwaj, the deputy chief fire officer, said that the basement along with the first, second and third floors have been engulfed in a massive fire. As of now, the flames have been doused at the basement and the first floor. As the factory is locked up from all its three sides, the entry is only possible from the front gate. "Fire fighting is occurring from only the front side but as a precautionary measure, we have stationed two fire tenders on stand by mode, on the backside of the factory also.

We have sent one line of fire officers inside the building as well to bring the situation under control. Some firefighters are also dousing the fire by spraying the water with high pressure from the building located opposite to the affected shoe factory," he added.

Read: Afghanistan government releases 100 Taliban prisoners during 3-day Eid ceasefire

The lockdown has certainly come to the rescue of hundreds of workers and the owner of the factory who were not present at the site when the fire broke out, in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. This, fortunately, further led to no casualties and no trappings. "We have spoken to the owner who said that the factory was not functioning because of the existing lockdown. The operation of dousing the fire will take close to 4-5 hours as the fire had been uniformly spread across the floors of the building. However, most of the situation has been brought under control," the deputy chief fire officer added.

The cause of the fire is yet to ascertained. Although the fire was massive in nature, due to the efforts of the firefighters, the flames couldn't reach the adjacent buildings in the area. Another similar incident took place miles away at Tughlaqabad village where 250 huts were gutted to fire. It happened late Monday night after which 28 fire tenders rushed to the spot and got the situation in control.

Read: Fire at Noida Authority office, several files gutted

Read: Jhansi fire brigade asked to be ready with chemicals after sudden movement of locusts