Delhi: Fire Breaks Out In Lajpat Nagar Clothing Store; 30 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

A massive fire has broken out at a showroom in South Delhi on Saturday. According to Delhi Fire Service, the blaze occurred at the Central Market area in Lajpat Nagar. Initially, 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot but the number has now increased to 30 fire tenders that have been deployed. However, the cause behind the fire is still not known. Due to the raging fire, other shops have also been affected and people have been evacuated from the area. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that rescue and relief operations are going on at the site.

Delhi: Fire breaks out at a clothing showroom in Central Market of Lajpat Nagar area; 16 fire tender on the spot pic.twitter.com/bpAZTSVs9J — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021

#UPDATE | Delhi Fire Department rushes a total of 30 fire engines for firefighting at a clothing showroom in Lajpat Nagar pic.twitter.com/jaJPRGmwvG — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021

Seven shops caught in the fire; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes stock of situation

Sources from the fire department spoke to Republic TV and informed that the fire-fighting is underway. However, they also asserted that it is a challenge as the weather in Delhi is windy on Saturday. Therefore, fire officials are facing some difficulties as they try to douse the fire. According to reports, seven adjacent shops have also been caught in the blaze Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that fire tenders had reached the spot. In addition, he also stated that relief and rescue work is going on. Moreover, Kejriwal also informed that he is constantly monitoring the situation while being in touch with the fire department officials.