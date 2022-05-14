Delhi Fire: Eyewitness Says 'fire Brigade Arrived Late'; Missing Persons' Kin Worried

After a major fire broke out in a three-storey commercial building near the Mundka Metro station in west Delhi, Republic spoke with the kin of victims and eyewitnesses. They narrated the horrifying ordeal of the accident where at least 27 people died, several faced injuries, and many are missing.

Speaking to Republic, one of the eyewitnesses who was involved in rescuing people, said, "I was sitting outside when I got to know about the fire. I immediately rushed there with a rope and caught a few people with it. However, I don't know how many were saved or caught. There were a lot of people in that building. We tied the rope to the next building and told those who were trapped in the fire to use the rope. But when the fire intensified, we also had to run. The fire brigade arrived late due to a traffic jam." One of the kin of a 25-year-old missing Madhu, who has been not been found in the Mundka fire accident said, "We are not getting information about Madhu. There is no information regarding the current status. I have given the details of our relative."

Police detain owners of company having office in the building where the fire occured

Delhi police have detained, Harish Goel and Varun Goel, owners of a company manufacturing CCTV cameras and Wi-Fi routers, on the first floor of the building. DCP Sameer Sharma has stated that the owner of the building identified as Manish Lakra is currently absconding and will be nabbed soon.

An FIR has been registered under sections IPC 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder),308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide),120 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment),34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

DCP Sameer Sharma, Outer District said, "NDRF team is checking for bodies burnt in the building. So far, 27 bodies have been found and 25 have been identified. Forensic team is yet to analyse the other two bodies".

Expressing his grief about the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to his Twitter and said, "Shocked and pained to know abt this tragic incident. I am constantly in touch wid officers. Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives. God bless all. (sic)"

The BJP leader Manoj Tiwari alleged that seven fire incidents were reported in the past three years, yet the AAP-led government in Delhi has not provided reports on these unfortunate events. Speaking to Republic TV, Manoj Tiwari said, "I'm deeply hurt to learn about this unfortunate incident. Under the rule of Aam Aadmi Party, this is the seventh incident reported in the past three years and yet no reports on these have been available to further avoid such events". "It's a mystery to understand who is behind these fire incidents and why the government is not producing any reports of these events", he added.

A massive fire engulfed a three-storey building in west Delhi in the evening of May 13 claiming the lives of 27 people. In the latest update, the fire was brought under control after more than seven hours and the focus is now on rescue operations. Also, 12 people who suffered injuries were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital for further treatment.

As per reports, more than 70 people were in the building when the fire broke out on the first floor and engulfed the entire building soon after. Police personnel said a few people were rescued by breaking the windows in and using ropes.